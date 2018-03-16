Mercedes-AMG Project One, Lincoln Aviator, Ford Bronco: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

We have our first video of Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar on the road, and the car looks absolutely wild. Unfortunately, we don't get to hear its Formula 1 engine just yet as the Project One in the video gets around in electric mode only.

Lincoln has confirmed the return of the Aviator. A concept will be shown at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show and the production version should follow in the next couple of years.

Another vehicle making a comeback is the Ford Bronco, a teaser for which was released on Thursday. The teaser reveals a very boxy, very retro design is pegged for the new body-on-frame SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

