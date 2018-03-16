2018 BMW M5; Ford Bonco, Hennessey's Exorcist: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 hits 217 mph during top speed run Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2018 BMW M5; Ford teased the next Bronco; and Hennessey revealed just how quick the Exorcist is. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 BMW M5 to find out if it's regained the feel the German automaker's known for. It's fast, it's powerful, and now we know if it offer the feel M fans expect.

We put together everything we know about the new Toyota Supra so far. Among those facts? It will have a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, rear-wheel drive, two seats, and incredibly low center of gravity. Look for a debut early in 2019.

Ford released the first teaser image of the reborn Bronco. Set to return in 2020, the new SUV appears to be very retro in design with a squared-off design, tailgate-mounted spare tire, and upright windshield. The Jeep Wrangler is clearly the Blue Oval's target.

The wait is over. Hennessey has released the Exorcist's quarter-mile time and it's quicker than the Dodge Demon down the dragstrip. Running the quarter mile in just 9.57 seconds, the Exorcist is 0.08 second quicker than the Demon when the tree goes green.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is coming, and now we've seen its front end. With an aggressive front clip, lots of gaping intakes for cooling, and what appears to be bulging front fenders, the new GT500 will be a monster with more than 700 horsepower.