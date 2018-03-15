700-plus horsepower 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 teased

Mar 15, 2018

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] held a press conference to discuss its electrified future today, and during the show the company dropped some news that will prove electric for fans of performance cars. Ford teased the most powerful street legal production model to ever come from the Blue Oval, the next-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Not only did Ford release an image of the car, but the Dearborn brand also let slip that the GT500 would make more than 700 horsepower. Ford only said that the power would come from a supercharged V-8. We expect it to be a 5.2-liter V-8 with a cross-plane crank instead of the flat-plane crank in the GT350.

What we see in the teaser is the gaping maw of the beast. It's the functional front end of the car, with big air intakes to feed the coolers that make this car track worthy. The Shelby snake logo has a prominent place in the middle of the grille.

The image shows what appear to be bulging fenders as well, likely to make room for wide tires and perhaps a wider track.

More details are yet to come and many are sure to involve parts that make this car go fast around a racetrack.

Look for the next Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in 2019 as a 2020 model.

