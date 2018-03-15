Hennessey pits its 805-HP Cadillac Escalade against the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas recently pitted its HPE800 Cadillac Escalade against a stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Before you cry foul about this being an unfair match-up, note that the Jeep is a mid-size SUV whereas the Cadillac is a full-sizer.

The Jeep is also powered by the infamous Hellcat engine, a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivering 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. Mash on the pedal and you'll be traveling at 60 mph after just 3.5 seconds and passing the quarter mile after just 11.6 seconds.

The Cadillac also features a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, albeit one built to Hennessey's HPE800 spec. The resulting output is an incredible 805 hp and 812 lb-ft. Hennessey quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a quarter mile time of 11.7 seconds.

Now that you know the numbers, it's time to hit play and smile ear to ear as these two behemoths rumble down the drag strip. The driver of the Cadillac had the quicker reaction, so he's off the line slightly quicker. It's hilarious watching the big SUV bounce along as it struggles to get all of its power down to the ground.

Among the modifications of Hennessey's HPE800 Cadillac Escalade are a 2.9-liter supercharger running about 10 psi of boost, forged engine internals, ported heads, high-flow intake and exhaust systems, and Hennessey's own engine management software.

If all of this sounds like too much, the tuner also offers a milder HPE650 package for the Escalade that delivers a still respectable 665 hp and 658 lb-ft.