Hennessey pits its 805-HP Cadillac Escalade against the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Mar 15, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas recently pitted its HPE800 Cadillac Escalade against a stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Before you cry foul about this being an unfair match-up, note that the Jeep is a mid-size SUV whereas the Cadillac is a full-sizer.

The Jeep is also powered by the infamous Hellcat engine, a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivering 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. Mash on the pedal and you'll be traveling at 60 mph after just 3.5 seconds and passing the quarter mile after just 11.6 seconds.

The Cadillac also features a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, albeit one built to Hennessey's HPE800 spec. The resulting output is an incredible 805 hp and 812 lb-ft. Hennessey quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a quarter mile time of 11.7 seconds.

Now that you know the numbers, it's time to hit play and smile ear to ear as these two behemoths rumble down the drag strip. The driver of the Cadillac had the quicker reaction, so he's off the line slightly quicker. It's hilarious watching the big SUV bounce along as it struggles to get all of its power down to the ground.

Among the modifications of Hennessey's HPE800 Cadillac Escalade are a 2.9-liter supercharger running about 10 psi of boost, forged engine internals, ported heads, high-flow intake and exhaust systems, and Hennessey's own engine management software.

If all of this sounds like too much, the tuner also offers a milder HPE650 package for the Escalade that delivers a still respectable 665 hp and 658 lb-ft.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ford's performance future is electric, and here are the vehicles that will deliver it Ford's performance future is electric, and here are the vehicles that will deliver it
Mercedes-Maybach dials up the swank, power on S-Class Pullman Mercedes-Maybach dials up the swank, power on S-Class Pullman
Christopher Runge brings his automotive works of art to Jay Leno's Garage Christopher Runge brings his automotive works of art to Jay Leno's Garage
McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection is the darker side of the supercar McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection is the darker side of the supercar
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.