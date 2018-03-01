BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, Fiat Abarth 124 GT, Rimac supercar: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW has released a teaser for what's almost certain to be a concept previewing a new 8-Series Gran Coupe. And word on the street is that the version being previewed is the new M8 Gran Coupe.

Fiat's Abarth 124 Spider is getting a special edition model with a carbon fiber roof. It's not a fixed roof, though, as Fiat says it will be as easy to remove as the standard car's manual soft-top.

Rimac has released a new teaser video for its upcoming electric supercar to succeed the Concept_One. We get a good look at the design of the new car, including some of its active aero features.

We'll get our first look at BMW's 8-Series Gran Coupe in Geneva

Fiat Abarth 124 GT debuts with carbon fiber roof

Rimac's next electric supercar almost fully revealed in new teaser video

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2018 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

VW explains the steps to full automation in cars

Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: what's inside the battery? Teardown video shows all

Street-legal McLaren F1 GTR for sale

California's new rules turn self-driving cars into remotely operated, road-going drones

How did Volkswagen's diesel defeat device work?

Honda CR-V Hybrid to launch in Europe; still no word on US or Canada