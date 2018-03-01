Fiat Abarth 124 GT debuts with carbon fiber roof

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Fiat Abarth 124 GT Enlarge Photo

As Mazda has its hard-top roof available for the MX-5 Miata, so too shall the car's Italian cousin.

Meet the Fiat Abarth 124 GT, a carbon fiber-roofed Fiat 124 debuting next week at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Fiat hasn't followed Mazda's route with a complex automated roof for its pint-sized sports car. Instead, it's crafted a lightweight—just 35 pounds—design that's said to be as easy to fix into place as a manually operated soft-top roof. And when up, the roof's strength actually adds to the overall torsional rigidity of the car.

Fiat is calling the Abarth 124 GT a special edition, which means we may not see the option offered for the standard 124. Some additional special touches for this special car include 17-inch OZ Racing wheels, gun metal gray side mirror caps, and Alpi Orientali Gray exterior paint. A carbon fiber rear spoiler is offered as an option.

Like all Abarth 124s, the Abarth 124 GT packs the same 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 as the standard 124 but a 10-horsepower advantage brings the total output to 170 hp. Fiat quotes a 0-62 mph time of 6.8 seconds and top speed of 144 mph. Buyers can between 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Availability of the Fiat Abarth 124 GT in the United States is yet to be announced but we should know more following the debut at the Geneva motor show. The show starts on March 6 and you can learn about some of the other vehicles appearing by visiting our dedicated hub.