Audi A6, Giugiaro EV concept, McLaren Senna: Today's Car News

Feb 28, 2018
2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6

Audi's A6, while always handsome, has tended to lack a bit of personality looks-wise. That all changes with the latest generation, which arrives for the 2019 model year. It has a wide, powerful stance that really ups the aggression, and dynamic performance should be up too thanks to a lighter and stiffer platform.

Italdesign founder Giogietto Giugiaro is currently running a separate design studio by the name of GFG Style. Its latest creation is the Sibylla electric sedan, which if you squint a little shares some resemblance to 1963's Chevrolet Corvair Testudo concept, one of Giugiaro's first designs.

McLaren's Senna has a sticker price of $1 million. However, if you want the car's carbon fiber fully exposed, you going to have to front up hundreds of thousands more. One buyer did and the resulting car is quite the eye-catcher.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A6 revealed: the key(less) to new luxury?

Giugiaro Sibylla concept recalls the past and looks to an electric future

McLaren Senna made meaner with exposed carbon body

NHTSA crashes 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, rates it 5 stars

Hyundai Kona Electric revealed, promises 292 miles of range

XL Hybrids adds Ford F-250 hybrid to F-150 plug-in hybrid pickups

Aston Martin posts first profit since 2010

VW settles Dieselgate lawsuit before trial

F1 to launch streaming service in 2018

Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car?

