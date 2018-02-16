Mercedes-AMG A35 tipped to arrive with 335 hp, electric compressor

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Enlarge Photo

AMG will offer two states of tune for its next-generation compact cars. Still sitting at the top will be a 45 series but below this will be a new 35 series, meaning it's about to get even easier to park a new AMG on your driveway.

AMG’s most affordable model at present in the United States is the CLA45, which starts at a little over $50k. An eventual CLA35 should slot in below this.

However, the first member of the 35 series will be an A35 hot hatch based on the recently revealed fourth-generation A-Class. Unfortunately, we won't see the car as no A-Class hatches are coming here, but we should get its mechanical package in a new A-Class sedan as well as in next-generation versions of the CLA and GLA. We could also see it in a new GLB SUV.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

According to Australia's Motor, the A35 will sport a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with approximately 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, with drive going to all four wheels. This would make it a more premium alternative to cars like the Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R.

The A35 is also said to be getting an electric compressor to build up boost pressure at low revs. An electric compressor is used to add boost pressure until a conventional exhaust-driven turbo takes over, thus helping to eliminate turbo lag. AMG already uses the technology in its new 53 series.

Motor reports that the A35 will debut sometime this year, perhaps as early as next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show where the fourth-generation A-Class hatch will be shown publicly for the first time. Fans of the A45 will have to wait a little while longer for the new generation. The hard hitter is said to be coming only in mid-2019. The wait will be worth it, however, as the car is expected to arrive with more than 400 hp on tap, up from the 375 hp of today's model.