A35 to be first model from AMG’s new entry-level range

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It’s about to get even easier to get behind the wheel of an AMG.

The Affalterbach tuner is preparing two tiers of performance for its next-generation compact cars, in the same way that its larger models come in milder “43” and full-bore “63” flavors.

With the next-gen compacts, you’ll have successors to the current “45” series models along with a new “35” series entry-level range. The information comes directly from AMG boss Tobias Moers who spoke recently with Top Gear magazine.

Tobias Moers

“I see a huge opportunity for the A35,” Moers said. “It’ll be the A45’s little brother.”

He went on to confirm that the A35 will get a pumped up engine but will miss out on some of the upgrades found on the A45 to keep its price level low.

AMG’s most affordable model at present in the United States is the CLA45 which starts at a little over $50k, so any 35 series models should start below this point.

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The first of AMG’s next-gen compacts will be based on the new A-Class Hatchback due out early next year. The A45 is expected to deliver 400 horsepower this time around. The A35 will likely deliver something in the vicinity of 300 hp, which would make it a more premium alternative to cars like the Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R.

In his interview with Top Gear, Moers also confirmed a “53” series range slotting in between the 43 and 63 series models. The first of these will be a CLS53 debuting at next month’s 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It will feature an uprated version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and electric motor mild hybrid system in the recently revealed CLS450.

Sadly, Moers also confirmed that V-12 engines are probably on their way out at AMG. He said the big mills still make sense for luxury models like Maybachs but not for performance cars like AMGs. The thinking makes sense since smaller, lighter and more fuel-efficient V-8s are capable of producing similar performance levels to V-12s.