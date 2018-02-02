Car on which Jeremy Clarkson dropped a piano is for sale, mid-restoration (it's a Morris Marina)

Seller Kate-Lidesign of Birmingham bought the car intending to take it to auto shows with the piano on it.
But it was otherwise in such good condition that a restoration was called for, complete with the replacement of the entire roof on a body jig to ensure it all stayed straight.
The body was prepped and painted in the original black, but has been lately been sitting idle due to the owner's ill health. The windshield and rear window remain to be installed, along with lights, bumpers, and the complete interior.
This 1980 Marina 1700HL was the only one ordered in black that year. Before the piano incident, it had been extensively rebuilt and restored in 2008, and was well-known among Marina fans.
Then Amazon bought it to promote the "Clarkson, Hammond and May Live" exhibition in 2015 ... and the video above shows what happened.
Morris Marina (sold in North America as Austin Marina), by Flickr user Chris Sampson (hha1241)
From 1973 to 1975, the Marina was briefly sold in the U.S. as an Austin, earning fame as the subject of a dumping case by the U.S. government against British Leyland and infamy for its disastrous build quality and evident unreliability.
Now, if you want to own a unique piece of Clarkson and May history, this Marina remains one of a kind.
Still, out of respect for the rarity of restored Marinas in the U.K. or anywhere else, we'd suggest you agree to refrain from dropping another piano onto it.
