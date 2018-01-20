Genovation's 800-horsepower electric Corvette hits the road

Jan 20, 2018

Genovation GXE

Genovation debuted its electric GXE sports car at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier in the month, but now we finally have the first video of the silent beast on the road, cruising about Nevada's Valley of Fire no less.

The b-roll footage—or should we say beauty-roll—simply shows the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport-based GXE hitting the road with a few technical presentations of the powertrain baked in.

The electric supercar makes 800 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque thanks to two electric motors. Power heads to either an optional 7-speed manual transmission or a standard automatic gearbox and the car tops out at 220 mph. Genovation said the GXE will go 175 miles on a single charge, but we're curious how likely that is considering most owners will likely exercise the battery pack at levels above daily driving.

The second video Genovation shared features the company's team and partners talking about their creation. On hand is Andrew Saul, Genovation CEO and co-founder, Erik Stafl of Stafl Systems, and Sam DiVergilio of Prefix. The two additional companies helped bring the GXE to life.

All of the engineering prowess and performance won't exactly come cheap, though. Genovation plans to sell 75 GXEs at $750,000 a pop. And, no, that doesn't include the C7 Corvette donor car. But, if all goes according to plan, the monies will fund a second more affordable electric sports tentatively called the G2. Dive into both videos above.

