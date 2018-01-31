Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The third model from Volvo sister company Lynk & Co. has been spotted. It's a compact hatchback set to reach the market sometime in 2019.

Lynk & Co. is already selling its 01 compact SUV in China and will soon start sales of the 03 compact sedan there as well. The automaker will eventually add another SUV to fill the 02 slot, thus likely making this hatch an 04.

All of Lynk & Co.'s models ride on the CMA platform for compact cars developed by Volvo in partnership with its Chinese parent company Geely. Volvo is using the CMA for its own range of compact cars starting with the recently revealed XC40, a close cousin of Lynk & Co.'s 01. Similarly, this 04 will be a close cousin of Volvo's next-generation V40.

2019 Lynk & Co. 04 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The powertrain lineup is expected to consist of inline-3 and -4 engines as well as a plug-in hybrid system. The latter will combine a 1.5-liter inline-3 with an electric motor at the front axle. A pure electric powertrain is also a possibility. Drive in most 04s should be to the front wheels only, via an 8-speed automatic.

Lynk & Co. is looking to expand into Europe this year. The cars will be made in China though Lynk & Co. is also looking at the option of sharing one of Volvo's European plants. Sales in the United States are also part of the plan. Lynk & Co.'s targets are quite ambitious, as the company is looking to achieve annual worldwide sales of 500,000 units within the next five years.

Where Lynk & Co. is looking to stand out is via a high level of connectivity, a subscription-style sales model, and no-hassle ownership via lifetime warranties. Whether this turns out to be a winning formula remains to be seen.