2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, new Zenvo supercar: Today's Car News

Ford is working on a redesign for its Explorer, and we hear the popular SUV will be getting a performance-oriented ST model just like the Edge ST unveiled earlier this month. That's not all. We also hear the new Explorer will have a Lincoln twin reviving the Aviator nameplate.

Hyundai has released more teaser images for its redesigned Santa Fe. Judging by what we've been shown, we can look forward to a handsome design that's almost Audi-like in its execution. The debut takes place in March at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Also in Geneva will be a new supercar from Denmark's Zenvo. We don't have any details apart from a series of teasers revealing some beautiful carbon fiber body work.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford Explorer ST in the works for next generation of popular SUV

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe teased ahead of Geneva debut

Zenvo bringing new supercar to 2018 Geneva auto show

