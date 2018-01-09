Get a grip: 2018 BMW M5 rides on specially engineered Pirelli P Zero tires

Jan 9, 2018

2018 BMW M5's custom Pirelli tires

2018 BMW M5's custom Pirelli tires

Enlarge Photo

BMW announced on Tuesday it had smashed the record for the longest-sustained drift of 232.5 miles with the 2018 M5, but a tailored set of rubber helped get the job done with BMW driving instructor Johan Schwartz behind the wheel. The new M5 runs a set of specially engineered Pirelli P Zero 20-inch tires. 

The M5's 600 horsepower routes through the car's new xDrive all-wheel-drive system and to all four wheels wrapped in 275/35 tires at the front and 285/35 tires at the rear. BMW and Pirelli worked together to develop the special Y-rated (in excess of 186 mph) tires with the latest  P Zero ultra-high performance tire as a starting point. Like all special tire projects, the M5's rubber is tuned to work in concert with the chassis and other various components.

Specifically, Pirelli engineers adapted the tread pattern to optimize noise levels, and the team even used a special polymer found in Formula 1 tires. The polymer provides immense grip even in wet conditions, according to the tire company.

Before owners think to replace the tires with something else, engineers went even deeper to ensure the Pirelli tires are second to none. Different layered constructions are used in the front and rear tire carcasses to ensure the finest balance at the front and rear axles.

The tires are simply one of the fine details we'll look forward to ahead of driving BMW's latest sport sedan.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Driver in BMW M5 sets 232.5-mile record for longest drift Driver in BMW M5 sets 232.5-mile record for longest drift
Meet the new 2019 Mini Cooper, same as the old Mini Meet the new 2019 Mini Cooper, same as the old Mini
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition turns up the luxury 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition turns up the luxury
2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.