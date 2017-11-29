Lexus LX 570 gets 2-row option for 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lexus LX 570 with two rows of seats Enlarge Photo

Alongside the new 3-row RX unveiled on Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, Lexus showed off a version of the bigger LX with its third-row seats removed.

Until now, the LX has been offered exclusively as a 3-row SUV with seating for up to eight.

The new 2-row version with five seats is targeted at buyers with active lifestyles looking for extra cargo space to carry all of their gear.

Without the third row seat, the LX offers 50.5 cubic feet of carrying space behind the second row, versus 44.7 cu ft for the normal 3-row version. And for added versatility, Lexus also fits the 2-row LX with a roof rack with rails as standard.

The 2-row LX is priced from $86,175, including destination, and the vehicle comes in just one comprehensive trim level. Lexus calls it Mono. You get leather, a 4-zone automatic climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels. You also get electronic driving aids such as park assist, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

There’s also just one powertrain on the LX. It’s a 5.7-liter V-8 that delivers 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque and offers up to 7,000 pounds of towing capacity. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel-drive system. A Torsen limited-slip locking center differential provides full-time 4-wheel drive, splitting torque 40:60 front to rear under normal driving conditions.

