2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography dials up the luxury in Land Rover’s flagship SUV

Many luxury brands have encroached into territory that was strictly the domain of Land Rover and its Range Rover SUV not that long ago.

But the British brand doesn’t want you to forget that it’s still the original purveyor of luxury SUVs. That’s why it offers a Range Rover that’s even more luxurious than the already plush standard model.

The vehicle is known as the Range Rover SVAutobiography, and the latest version was just unveiled a day out from Wednesday’s world debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. It's due on sale early next year, as a 2018 model.

This is the version of the Range Rover hand-finished by the SVO personalization department of Jaguar Land Rover. It delivers a combination of craftsmanship, exclusivity and technology, marking it out as the pinnacle of the Land Rover lineup.

It’s the interior that’s the real star in this vehicle. Much of the driver’s switchgear is machined from solid aluminum with beautiful knurled details. From here, a dramatic fixed center console extends the full length of the cabin and ends with a pair of cossetting seats. With a powered 40-degree recline capability, hot stone massage function, heated calf and foot rests, you’ll never want to leave these seats.

There are some modern touches, too. Rear-seat passengers are now able to close the rear doors using buttons located on the center console. They are also treated to electrically deployable rear tables and integrated 10.0-inch touchscreen displays to take full advantage of the 4G WiFi connectivity. Finally, an exclusive new Zenith clock is also situated at the rear, its design inspired by the Elite 6150 watch. Its knurled bezel matches the pattern on the switchgear found at the front of the cabin.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography is offered exclusively with the Range Rover’s long-wheelbase option. Buyers wanting similar levels of luxury in a smaller size can opt for Land Rover’s new Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.

The powertrain options include the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 with 550 horsepower on tap, as well as the Range Rover’s new plug-in hybrid option which features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and electric motor combo good for 398 hp. Note, the hybrid will only be available for the 2019 model year.

Pricing information will be announced closer to next year’s market launch. As a guide, the current Range Rover SVAutobiography starts at $200k.

