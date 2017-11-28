2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line adds style and spice for a reasonable price





The Volkswagen Tiguan is a nice, handsome option in the small SUV segment. It is not, however, very sporty looking.

Enter the latest Volkswagen R-Line package. Attached to the 2018 Tiguan, this affordably priced trim package adds an extra dose of spice to this currywurst of a crossover.

There’s new front and rear fascias, the former of which is so low it’s easy to forget the Tiguan is supposed to be a crossover. That said, neither new body piece feels tacked on or unnatural—both the front and the rear clip fit in with the rest of the Tiguan’s lines.

We especially like the heavy use of gloss-black accents in the lower air intake and the exhaust surrounds on the back bumper. The other exterior highlight—the larger wheels—are similarly attractive. Depending on the trim, the Tiguan R-Line uses either 19- or 20-inch rollers.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Enlarge Photo

Speaking of those trims, the R-Line is only available on the two range-topping trims, the SEL and SEL Premium. Those separate wheel sizes are the main difference between R-Line models.

In the cabin, Volkswagen attached plenty of reminders that you aren’t in a standard. The most obvious is the R-Line badging on the steering wheel, although there’s also a black headliner and stainless steel pedals.

Prices for the R-Line differ depending on the trim the Tiguan starts life as. Adding the package will require either $1,795 for the Tiguan SEL or $1,495 for the SEL Premium.

The Tiguan R-Line will arrive in dealers during the first quarter of 2018. It will also be on display at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show starting Wednesday. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.