2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video

Land Rover’s striking Range Rover Velar is just hitting showrooms but a more potent version is already out testing.

Our spy shots and video show prototypes for what will likely be a Range Rover Velar SVR.

There are enlarged intakes in the front bumper plus a diffuser that's integrated into the rear bumper and flanked by two massive exhaust tips. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake discs and calipers that almost fill the insides of the wheels.

Judging by the prototype in the video, Land Rover is testing a V-8 in the vehicle. The engine is almost certainly a version of Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. This means peak output could be anywhere between 510 and 592 horsepower. (The 592-hp version of the engine debuted in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.)

Other upgrades for the Velar SVR should include tweaks to the transmission and chassis.

Vehicles with the SVR tag attached are aimed at the offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. Right now there’s only the Range Rover Sport SVR and F-Type SVR, but we know an F-Pace SVR is also in the works. The F-Pace and Velar are twins under the skin, though the Land Rover is slightly longer than its Jaguar counterpart.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

All SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as Special Vehicle Operations. The team will no doubt be relying on lessons learned from the Range Rover Sport SVR program in tuning this high-performance Velar.

The most potent version of the standard Velar offers 380 hp from a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. We’re expecting this SVR version to arrive in late 2018 or early next year, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2019 model.

Potential rivals include the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.