BMW shows off M performance parts for 2019 X5

Oct 26, 2018

2019 BMW X5 M Performance parts

BMW will give every 2019 X5 buyer the chance to inject a little bit of the brand's M division goodness. The automaker on Thursday revealed its line of M Performance parts for the redesigned SUV, which includes styling elements and other minor performance additions.

BMW is keen to underscore the parts don't simply add visual elements to the 2019 X5, but they also "have a positive impact on the vehicle’s aerodynamic properties."

For the exterior, BMW will offer a slew of carbon fiber pieces. Starting at the front, the X5 can be fitted with carbon fiber air intake and bumper trim on the front winglets. Moving to the back end, the same carbon elements are found on the trim and diffuser. Further, carbon fiber mirror caps are also optional and the side skirt trimming may be finished in matte black with an M Performance signature.

On the more functional side of things, the new X5 will also have wheel, tire and brake options from the M Performance parts line. Optional 20-inch light alloy wheels can be paired with all-terrain tires, which BMW said enhances ride comfort and is approved for winter use. Bumping up to 22-inch wheels shave 8.0 pounds from the SUV's unsprung mass. In turn, the wheels help improve turn-in response.

Customers can also look to M Performance sports brakes for improved stopping power. The brakes feature four-piston calipers with aluminum construction. M Performance brake discs reside within, which are both vented and perforated, and measure larger than the standard discs to increase braking performance in extreme circumstances.

But the goodies aren't reserved to the mechanicals and exterior. M Performance parts will also be available for the interior, including an M Performance steering wheel with 12 o'clock dash marking and Alcantara grips. The steering wheel can be further customized with carbon fiber and an M Performance inscription.

Lastly, customers can equip their X5s with the M Performance Drive Analyzer performance data recorder. An OBD stick and smartphone app provide feedback on the driver's performance and logs all crucial data points. It also can enable video recording via a smartphone.

But, none of the accessories will compare to what BMW and M have cooking for a proper X5 M, which is expected to debut in 2019 as a 2020 model.

