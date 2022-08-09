Audi may finally be preparing a full-size SUV to take on the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Rumors of a potential Q9 from Audi have circulated for years but Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Monday the automaker's U.S. dealers have been told a full-size, three-row SUV is coming in 2025.

It will reportedly feature internal-combustion engines, meaning it would be among the last Audis to be launched with internal-combustion power as the automaker plans to only launch electric vehicles after 2026.

Audi has already filed trademarks for the Q9 name and former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler as early as 2013 said the automaker wanted a full-size SUV.

“We see a great deal of potential, particularly in the SUV segment and in the especially prestigious full-size category,” he said at the time.

Full-size SUVs are still popular today in the U.S. and China, Audi's two biggest markets. However, the automaker hasn't confirmed plans for one just yet.

Note, Audi may also be preparing to expand into the minivan segment with an EV based on the Urbansphere concept shown in April. The concept, which was designed with the Chinese market in mind, spanned a massive 217 inches, or 17 inches more than the Q7 mid-sizer. However, it also hasn't been confirmed for production.