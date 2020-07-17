Mini is preparing a subtle facelift for its Hardtop range which today includes the regular Cooper and Cooper S models, the battery-electric Cooper SE, and high-performance John Cooper Works.

We've already spotted updated versions of the Cooper SE and a new plug-in hybrid variant, and now we have a spy video of the updated JCW in its Hardtop 2 Door body style.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can see a new front fascia design with vertical air intakes and prominent splitter. The grille has also been revised and the front fenders sport a new design for their badges. The rear diffuser also features a new design.

The interior of the updated Hardtop range is also expected to receive a few tweaks.

2020 Mini John Cooper Works hardtop

It isn't clear what powertrain mods are planned. The current JCW packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The limited-edition John Cooper Works GP added for 2021 has a 301-hp version of this engine, so perhaps we see a few extra horses added to the regular JCW to help bridge the gap.

The updated Hardtop range, including the JCW, is expected on sale next year. This means we should them arrive as 2022 models.

This will actually be the second facelift for the third generation of the modern Hardtop, as the range was previously updated for the 2019 model year. It's to keep the range fresh until a redesigned Hardtop is launched in 2022 or 2023.

Mini's future may also include two new SUVs, both of them sized above the Countryman. According to recent reports, one will be a battery-electric SUV slightly larger than the Countryman and the other will be a conventional SUV closer in size to the BMW X3.