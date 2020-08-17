Audi's new Q5 Sportback has been spotted ahead of its reveal later this year.

When attached to an SUV, the Sportback name indicates a coupe-like roofline ending in a liftback, as opposed to the more upright tailgates traditionally found on SUVs.

The first SUV Sportback from Audi was the Q3 Sportback which arrived last year but unfortunately isn't sold in the United States. There's also the E-Tron Sportback which is on sale here.

The Q5 Sportback hasn't been confirmed for local sale but there's a good chance we see it since the related Q5 is built in North America, specifically at Audi's plant in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico. If sold here, it would go up against the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

2021 Audi Q5

As our spy shots reveal, the Q5 Sportback features the same details found on the updated Q5 Audi is introducing for 2021.

Expect the interior and powertrains to also be a match between the two vehicles. This means a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 261 horsepower in the standard Q5 Sportback and likely a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with 349 hp in an SQ5 Sportback. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like an RS Q5 is coming, at least anytime soon.