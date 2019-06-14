James Bond has driven plenty of vehicles over the course of his many on-screen exploits. The one that is most quintessentially Bond, however, is the silver Aston Martin DB5. This is the car that even non-car lovers will recognize as 007's preferred ride.

If you're a fan of all things Bond, now's your chance to own a piece of his history, as an original Bond DB5 is headed to an RM Sotheby's auction taking place during August's 2019 Monterey Car Week.

The car is a 1965 example bearing chassis number DB5/2008/R, which was built as a promo car for “Thunderball” released the same year. Two of them were ordered by the film's producer, Eon Productions, to do duty on the U.S. east and west coasts.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 chassis no. DB5/2008/R, “Thunderball” promo car

The promo cars were built to the same specification as the DB5 that appeared in “Goldfinger” a year earlier, including all of the spy gadgetry like the rotating license plates, bullet-proof shield, and ram bars.

After their promo duty, the cars were mothballed by Eon Productions as the next Bond movies featured different cars. They were then sold to collector Anthony Bamford in 1970, who later sold chassis no. DB5/2008/R to the owner of the Smokey Mountain Car Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It was eventually sold again in 2006.

Speaking on the DB5, Sean Connery, arguably the most popular actor to have played Bond, said in a statement that the DB5 has become “increasingly iconic” since it first appeared on screen and that he himself recently purchased one.

Aston Martin DB5 “Goldfinger” continuation car

It isn't clear how much the car will go for at auction. One of the two DB5s that was actually used during filming of "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball" sold for $4.1 million in 2010, though we're sure the car will be worth quite a bit more today given the steep increases in collector cars over the past decade. The car other used during filming went missing in 1997.

RM Sotheby's Monterey Car Week auction runs August 15-17. The auction will also see another DB5, a white example from 1964 that was number five to roll off the line, go under the hammer.

Note, anyone that loses the bidding war can also call up Aston Martin and order one of the 25 DB5 “Goldfinger” continuation cars that the automaker is currently offering. These will also come with all of the spy gadgetry that appeared on screen.