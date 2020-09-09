The Infiniti QX60 is finally about to receive a long-overdue redesign. Recall, the mid-size crossover SUV was introduced for the 2013 model year, originally as the JX. It was renamed the QX60 a year later as part of a naming strategy shift at Infiniti where all models took on the letter Q prefix.

Infiniti will preview the design of its next-generation QX60 with the QX60 Monograph concept, which is scheduled for a reveal on September 24. The automaker did the same with the latest QX80, having rolled out the QX80 Monograph concept in 2017.

A teaser photo released Wednesday gives us a taste of what's to come. It hints at a vehicle that's more bluff than the current generation, and fitted with slim headlights.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The QX60's corporate cousin, the Nissan Pathfinder, is also about to be redesigned. Prototypes for the new Pathfinder have already been spotted, so it's no surprise Infiniti is planning a redesign for the QX60. We'll likely see both vehicles arrive as 2022 models. Infiniti also has the smaller QX55 crossover coming for 2022.

Infiniti hasn't provided any information on its new QX60, apart from it having three rows of seats. A V-6 is likely to remain the base powertrain, and a hybrid option may make a return. The current QX60 lost its hybrid option after 2017. We're also likely to see a continuously variable automatic transmission remain the sole transmission option.

Stay tuned.