A new generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost will be introduced in the fall, and Rolls-Royce is slowing leaking out information on its top-seller.

The recipe is a familiar one but numerous changes, including a new platform and powertrain, are being introduced to further refine things. In fact, the only element carrying over from the current Ghost is the car's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament.

The platform is the aluminum space-frame chassis that debuted in the latest Phantom, a platform that brings rear-wheel steering to the table. The result should be a Ghost with extra manoeuvrability at low speeds and extra stability at high speeds. The Ghost will also receive an all-wheel-drive system for extra traction at the limit; unlike the Phantom, the Ghost is a car owners enjoy behind the wheel as much as they do sitting in the back seat.

New Rolls-Royce Ghost to introduce new drivetrain capabilities

Rolls-Royce is also readying a new suspension system for the Ghost. Part of this will include an upper wishbone damper at the front, a world-first according to Rolls-Royce. There will also be forward-facing cameras to scout the road ahead and adjust the suspension to suit, and air suspension will feature instead of conventional springs. Finally, the automatic transmission will base its changes on information fed from GPS data to suit upcoming corners. The result should be a ride that's smooth and stable, Rolls-Royce said in a press release.

Rolls-Royce hasn't said what new powertrain will feature, but a likely bet is the Phantom's 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. The engine also does duty in the Cullinan SUV and produces 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Production of the Ghost will be handled at Rolls-Royce's plant in Goodwood, United Kingdom, and eventually it should be joined by replacements for the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible. The car has some big shoes to follow. The current Ghost, launched in 2009, is the most popular Rolls-Royce in the marque's 116-year history. It also helped to reduce the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer to a relatively young 43.