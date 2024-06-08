U.S. EV startup Rivian introduced a major update to its debut R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, and we've already tested it. While the electric SUV and pickup truck may look the same on the outside, big changes have taken place beneath the sheet metal, including the addition of a new 1,025-hp quad-motor powertrain.

2026 Formula 1 race car design - Photo credit: FIA

Motorsports governing body, the FIA, this week previewed the design of a next-generation Formula 1 car due in 2026. For the new design, the cars will become smaller and more nimble, and they will also have a new power unit with increased electrification.

2026 Toyota GR GT3 race car spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Toyota is developing a new GT3 race car, and rumors point to a road-going version possibly wearing a Lexus badge also being in the works. New photos and video surfaced this week showing a prototype for the race car testing at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps racetrack.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Ford was also spotted testing a prototype for its Mustang GTD track-focused sports car at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack. The car is coming later this year with more than 800 hp, advanced suspension, and an aerodynamic package that will include an F1-style Drag Reduction System.

Lanzante TAG Championship

In the 1980s, McLaren built a one-off Porsche 911 powered by a Formula 1 engine, and now a separate company is building more of them. British motorsports and engineering company Lanzante has picked up where McLaren left off, using the same TAG-branded Porsche F1 power unit used in McLaren's original build.

Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator

Mopar's tradition of offering factory-built limited editions packed with custom features continued this week with the reveal of the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator. Mopar used the already well-equipped Gladiator Rubicon as the basis of the vehicle, and plans to offer just 250 units exclusively to the U.S. market.

2025 BMW 1-Series hatchback

And finally, BMW's 1-Series hatchback sold overseas was updated. While the car won't make it to the U.S., the changes made to it should feature on an updated version of the related 2-Series Gran Coupe. The updated 1-Series' launch also marked the arrival of a new naming strategy at BMW.