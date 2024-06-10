The Polestar 3 starts deliveries in the U.S. this summer, and we've just spent some time behind the wheel. The electric midsize SUV brings with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp, and there's a lot more to like beyond those attributes.

Piech, an electric car startup from Switzerland and founded by the son of engineering icon Ferdinand Piech, is pressing ahead with plans to launch a sports car as its debut model. The car was originally due this year but has undergone a reboot and is now due in 2028.

Rivian has updated its debut R1S and R1T and the vehicles are now the quickest SUVs and pickup trucks money can buy. Thanks to an available quad-motor powertrain with over 1,000 hp on tap, the vehicles are capable of delivering 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds. That makes them about as quick as a Bugatti Chiron hypercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2025 Polestar 3 hits an electric-SUV stride

Piech GT electric sports car gets reboot

2025 Rivian R1T and R1S Quad-Motor acceleration: How it feels up to 130 mph

Getting to 50.4 mpg: CAFE rule translates to 38 mpg by 2032

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe spied with second update

BMW Neue Klasse EVs lean into AI for texture, inspiration

Kia recalls 462,869 Telluride SUVs for fire risk

Max Verstappen wins wet and wild 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Final US mpg rules through 2031 go easy on gas trucks, SUVs

The first Vector W8 Twin Turbo, chassis #001, is for sale