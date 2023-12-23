McLaren revealed an updated version of its GT supercar this week. Rebranded as a GTS, the newcomer features a power boost, plus revised looks, and more personalization options.

Subaru Targa Florio '23 (Subaru WRX TR and BRZ tS)

Subaru has launched hotter versions of its WRX and BRZ for 2024 in the form of the WRX TR and BRZ tS, and we spent time in both driving around Sicily this week, in an attempt to relive the glory days of the Targa Florio.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

We also slid behind the wheel of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S. The car is quite a bit more expensive than its corporate cousin, the Honda Civic Type R, but it comes with additional premium touches and slightly more horsepower.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T

Another of the cars we tested this week was the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T. It's a modern take on the ST from 1969, and stands out as the lightest of all current-generation 911s.

KAMM 912c Carbon

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was a 912 restomod from Hungary's KAMM. The company's latest offering is a full carbon-fiber body for the 912 that brings weight down to just 1,541 pounds.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

The Ford F-150 Raptor R has been updated for 2024, and Ford has delivered the power figure just in time for Christmas. The performance pickup now has more power than its Ram 1500 TRX rival, which incidentally is going away after 2024.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz plans to expand its C-Class line to include an electric variant with styling distinct to versions equipped with a gas engine. A prototype for the car was spotted this week for the first time.

2025 Audi A6 Avant E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi's next-generation A6 family will be electric, and a prototype for the wagon variant was spotted this week, with barely any camouflage gear on it. The new A6 E-Tron range is being developed on Volkswagen Group's PPE platform and is expected to debut shortly.