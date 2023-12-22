We drove the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T, the Chevrolet Camaro died again, and the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T and found that it strips down for driving engagement. The flat-6 from the 911 GT3 RS has been paired with less weight for an even more visceral driving experience.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R's horsepower figure checked in at 720 hp. The updated off-road pickup truck finally topples the Ram TRX's power output, but that didn't happen until after the TRX died. The Raptor R lives on as king of the gas-powered pickups.

The Chevrolet Camaro died, again. A Chevrolet spokesperson confirmed that the final sixth-generation Camaro rolled off the assembly line on Dec. 14, closing the book on the nameplate for a second time, though it may return.

We drove the 2024 Acura Integra Type S and declared it's a stealthier version of the Civic Type R. The Type S flies under the radar with a more subtle body kit and a slightly nicer interior than the Civic Type R, though it has a chattier version of the engine. It's the grownup's hot hatch.

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport began testing on public roads sporting heavy camouflage covering its front and rear ends. New front and rear fascias were hidden, but new Goodyear Territory RT off-road tires could clearly be seen. Inside, the Bronco Sport will feature a revised dashboard with a larger touchscreen.