The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison has gone on sale with 35-inch off-road tires, a bevy of Boron-steel skid plates, and a launch control function. Developed in part with American Expedition Vehicles, the upgrades, while practical, are quite expensive.

Volkswagen is working on an electric hot hatch to carry the GTI nameplate, though it will be smaller than a Golf. It was previewed in September with VW's ID.GTI concept, and has been confirmed by the automaker's design chief for a launch in 2026.

A prototype for the next-generation Mini Convertible has been spotted. The prototype is for the high-performance John Cooper Works version, which should come with an output at least matching the 228 hp of the outgoing version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison costs $60,540

VW to launch electric GTI in 2026

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible spied

Automatic emergency braking now standard on nearly all new cars

2025 Ford Bronco Sport spied with updates, extra capability

2024 Chevy Blazer EV doesn’t offer home power backup yet, but it’s ready

Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport set for 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Review: 2024 Jaguar F-Pace

Review: 2024 Acura Integra Type S makes the Civic Type R stealth

Many GM and Ford EVs reportedly will lose tax credits in 2024