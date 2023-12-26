We drove the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV and it made us ponder where AMG fits in the electric future. Without the fire and fury of a gas-powered powertrain, the AMG badge felt out of place on the jellybean-like electric crossover SUV. While the AMG EQE SUV is nice, the historic brand's going too have to do better than this in the electric car era for those three letters to retain their luster.

Ken Block's 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX came up for sale. Listed for $195,000, the heavily modified first-gen Raptor became an instant icon when the motorsports legend debuted it rolling on a set of Mattracks. Block used the modified pickup both as a marketing piece and ski rig.

Scout is coming back, and the reborn automaker under the Volkswagen Group is preparing for its return to market. A laundry list of historic names and trims have been retrademarked including but not limited to Harvester, Scout 800, and Scout II. Which of these nameplates will actually return vs. just being protected remains to be seen.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV asks what AMG stands for

Ken Block's 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX listed for sale for $195,000

Scout trademarks lineup of historic nameplates

2024 Jaguar E-Pace review

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T and Plymouth 'Cuda convertible pilot cars head to auction

GM pauses Chevy Blazer EV sales over software woes

2024 Genesis G70 starts at $42,695

2024 Acura MDX review

The story behind Trans Am Worldwide's 70/SS Chevelle tribute

Review: 2024 BMW i5 electric sport sedan trounces gasoline sibling