Mercedes-Benz AMG this week revealed a new range-topping version of the SL roadster. Rated at a peak 805 hp, the car pairs a twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor in a plug-in hybrid configuration, and the same setup is also destined for the related GT Coupe.

2026 Audi A7 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned A7, albeit sporting a wagon body instead of the current A7's hatchback body. The A7 wagon will replace the current A6 wagon in an expanded A7 family that should also include a new version of the hatch.

Final 2023 Chrysler 300C is built - Dec. 8, 2023

The 2023 model year is the last for the Chrysler 300, at least in its current form, since any successor is likely to be electric. Production of the current 300 will cease no later than Dec. 31, but the final example of the 300C performance option has already been built.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq

Cadillac provided a first look at its 2026 Vistiq. The electric three-row SUV will fill the gap between the Lyriq and upcoming Escalade IQ in Cadillac's growing EV portfolio.

Lucid Air Sapphire

One of the cars we drove this week was the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire. The specifications, namely up to 1,234 hp, are ludicrous, but it's the car's ability to handle corners that's truly shocking.

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche confirmed a few details for its electric Macan due on sale in 2024. The compact crossover will feature over 600 hp, an 800-volt electrical system, rear-wheel steering, and an augmented reality head-up display.

Ex-Ken Block 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS rally car - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

A Subaru rally car piloted by Ken Block was listed for sale via an online auction hosted by Bring a Trailer. The car started out life as a 2004 Subaru Impreza RS that was written off in 2005 due to extensive water damage.

His and her Bugatti Chiron Super Sports

And finally, a husband and wife each with their own Bugatti Chiron Super Sport have given their hypercars matching liveries. The design was inspired by the iconic Veyron L'Or Blanc from a decade ago.