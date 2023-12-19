Porsche has a new special-edition model the 2024 model year, and we just drove it. The car is the 911 S/T, which is a modern take on the ST from 1969, and stands out as the lightest of all current 911s.

McLaren has updated its GT supercar and rebranded it the GTS in the process. There's extra power on hand, plus revised looks and more personalization options. The car also boasts more than 20 cubic feet of storage, or as much as some large sedans.

Mercedes-Benz plans to expand its C-Class line to include an electric variant with styling distinct to versions equipped with a gas engine. It's due around 2025 and we just spotted a prototype. An electric version of the GLC-Class class is also coming at about the same time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Porsche 911 S/T strips down for driving engagement

McLaren GT transforms into more powerful GTS

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV spied for first time

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid, PHEV cost at least $1,030 more

Mercedes to use turquoise lights to signify automated driving

BYD's rival to Model 3 and Ioniq 6 just arrived in North America

2024 BMW i5 Touring electric wagon caught on camera

Review: 2024 Lexus IS

Radford adds Type 62-2 track car based on Pikes Peak special

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is eligible for $1,000 Costco discount