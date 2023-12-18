Hungary's KAMM specializes in Porsche 912 restorations and modifications. The company's latest offering is a full carbon-fiber body for the 912 that brings weight down to just 1,541 pounds, taking 662 pounds out of the sports car.

Nio's current portfolio of electric vehicles are priced to compete with models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but the company wants to launch two new brands to target the more affordable end of the EV market. The first of these, dubbed Firefly, will focus on small EVs and is due to enter Europe as soon as 2025.

An original 1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra is headed to auction, and will likely fetch millions. The Competition Cobras already impress with their rarity, but the particular example headed to auction was also driven by three Formula 1 drivers, including to a race win.

