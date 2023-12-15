We drove the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire, we spied the 2026 Audi A7 Avant, and 2024 Lexus GX lineup pricing came out. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire and walked away shocked at how it challenges the best sport sedans. While its speed was insane, it was the car's ability to carve a corner despite weighing 5,336 pounds that truly shocked us. Lucid's engineers have worked quite the magic trick with this car's powertrain and suspension.

The Chrysler 300C died, again. The final iteration of the car's iconic performance edition rolled off the assembly line in Brampton, Canada, complete with a final 6.4-liter V-8. It marks the last time the nameplate will exist with a V-8 under its hood, though the future of the badge is uncertain.

The 2026 Audi A7 Avant underwent testing on public roads in production form. While heavily camouflaged, the prototype of the A6 wagon's replacement looked nearly ready for production and sported a evolutionary design.

We continued to detail the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists, including the BMW M2, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Lucid Air Sapphire.

The 2024 Lexus GX will start at $64,250 when it arrives in showrooms early in 2024. Pricing spans all the way up to $81,250 for a swanky GX 550 Luxury+, and the most off-road-capable model, the GX 550 Overtrail+, costs $77,250. Every 2024 GX is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp. Inside, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.0-inch infotainment screen come standard.