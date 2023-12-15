Alfa Romeo is close to launching its first electric vehicle, a subcompact crossover riding on a platform from parent company Stellantis. Previous rumors pointed to Alfa Romeo calling it the Brennero, after an Italian mountain pass, just like the Tonale and Stelvio. However, the automaker this week confirmed the name as Milano.

Fellow Italian brand and member of the Stellantis fold Lancia is also gearing up to launch its first EV. The vehicle will be a redesigned Ypsilon minicar, and the covers will come off next February.

A husband and wife each with their own Bugatti Chiron Super Sport have painted their hypercars to match. After the wife had her car finished with a look mimicking the design of the iconic Veyron L'Or Blanc from a decade ago, the husband was so impressed that he had Bugatti finish his car in the same fashion, though in a different color.

