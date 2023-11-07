The Ram 1500 undergoes a major update for the 2025 model year, an update that will see two new electrified options join the lineup, one of which is the battery-powered 1500 REV. The hardcore 1500 TRX powered by the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 is gone, though. In its place is a new 1500 RHO which skips the V-8 in favor of an inline-6.

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and Porsche has released the first details. The new hatch (and wagon) will debut later this month with an updated version of the current generation's platform, more plug-in hybrid options, new suspension, and an interior with more screens.

The Audi R8 bows out after the 2023 model year and a mysterious prototype spotted testing at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads points to a special edition being launched to mark the end. The prototype looks like the R8 LMS GT2 race car, but with an increased ride height to handle public roads.

