The 2024 Infiniti QX50 gets a slight price bump for the new model year, but otherwise carries over with no changes.

Infiniti this week announced pricing for the 2024 QX50 will start at $42,045 when it reaches showrooms later this month. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,195 destination charge, is $550 higher than the 2023 QX50.

As before, the QX50 is available in five grades, starting with the base Pure and moving up through the Luxe, Sport, and Sensory, to the top Autograph grade. The Pure comes standard with Infiniti's unusual split-screen interface incorporating 8.0-inch upper and 7.0-inch lower touchscreens, as well as wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, 19-inch wheels, and the ProPilot Assist driver-assist system shared with parent Nissan.

Starting at $45,345 with destination, the QX50 Luxe adds a panoramic moonroof, leather seats, heated front seats, roof rails, and a motion-activated lift gate. Next up is the Sport trim which was introduced for the 2023 model year and starts at $50,245 for 2024. It adds sportier styling elements—including 20-inch wheels—as well as 12-speaker Bose audio system and surround-view camera system.

The penultimate Sensory grade ($54,545) adds features like rain-sensing wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, maple wood trim, a head-up display, and upgrades the audio system to 16 speakers. The Autograph grade ($59,095) adds some more-luxurious touches like quilted seat stitching, but also gets an increased towing capacity of 3,000 pounds.

All QX50 models have Infiniti's VC-Turbo variable compression turbocharged engine. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 raises or lowers the reach of the pistons to alter the compression ratio in favor of power or fuel economy. It can offer any compression ratio between 8:1 (for more power) and (14:1 for greater efficiency), and is connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on most grades. All-wheel drive is standard on the QX50 Autograph and a $2,000 option on other grades.

Maximum output remains unchanged at 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Also unchanged is the EPA-rated fuel economy which, despite the variable compression engine, is still a middling 26 mpg combined (29 mpg city, 32 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

The QX50 was introduced for the 2019 model year, making it one of the younger models in a lineup that also includes the aging Q50 sedan and the QX80 SUV. A coupe-like sibling to the QX50, the QX55, was introduced for the 2022 model year.