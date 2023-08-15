Lamborghini has released a teaser shot for a prototype vehicle that previews its first electric vehicle due in 2028. The prototype makes its debut on Aug. 18 and the teaser shot hints at some similarities with Lamborghini's Estoque sedan concept from 2008.

Aston Martin has been spotted testing its next-generation Vantage. The new sports car is due out later this year with fresh styling and a new interior, and there will once again be both coupe and convertible body styles.

VinFast is now a publicly traded company. The Vietnamese EV startup started trading today on the Nasdaq following a successful SPAC deal with listed company Black Spade Acquisition.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder costs $490 more, starts at $37,415

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class EV takes shape

Faraday Future has delivered one 381-mile FF91 ultra-luxury EV

Kia EV5 electric compact crossover revealed early

Review: 2024 Subaru Ascent

Ford will make BlueCruise hardware standard

Stellantis mulls $25,000 EV: Future Bolt EV rival?