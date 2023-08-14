Aston Martin's stunning new DB12 grand tourer has spawned its Volante convertible variant. The car delivers similar performance to the coupe but couples this with the ability to drop the roof on those long summer days.

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on its way to showrooms later this year, and a prototype for the car's AMG E 53 variant has been spotted. The outgoing E 53 generates 429 hp from an inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination, and a similar setup likely boasting even more power should feature in the new generation.

Pininfarina will be busy during this week's 2023 Monterey Car Week. In addition to showing off a new version of its Battista hypercar and previewing an upcoming SUV with the Pura Vision concept, Pininfarina will also show off a new production-bound model, a teaser for which has been released.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 spawns Volante convertible

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spied with electrified power

Pininfarina B95 to debut during 2023 Monterey Car Week

Review: 2023 Toyota Prius brings sexy back to a hybrid

Rimac joins Europa-Park for Voltron Nevera rollercoaster

Ford CEO: Why legacy automakers struggle with OTA updates

2024 Subaru Forester gets $470 price bump, starts at $28,190

Classic Recreations reveals 900-hp Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra

2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition marks diesel's demise

Disconnecting drive motors can boost EV range 9%, supplier claims