North Carolina's MegaRexx continues to churn out its Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty pickup trucks and SUVs. It's taller and wider than the already huge Super Duty, and we've just put one to the test. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

A redesigned Infiniti QX80 will arrive on the world stage shortly, and arriving alongside it will be a new design language for the brand. Infiniti plans to give a taste of both its new design language and the next QX80 with the reveal of the QX Monograph concept during 2023 Monterey Car Week.

Bugatti is out with a bespoke version of its Chiron Super Sport. This one was commissioned by a customer and built by Bugatti's Sur Mesure personalization department. The highlight is a series of 45 sketches hand drawn on the car's surface.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: MegaRexx MegaRaptor commands attention

Infiniti QX Monograph to debut in Monterey, preview next QX80

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era features hand-drawn livery

2024 Lexus RX price spikes by $1,400, tops out at $70,080

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe “a significant departure,” says chief designer

Dodge Hornet vs. Chevy Trax: Compare Crossover SUVs

Opel Experimental concept set for 2023 Munich auto show

Electrify America moving to station-specific pricing structure, idle fees

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 spy shots and video

Ford CEO road-tripping F-150 Lightning across American West