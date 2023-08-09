BMW is working on a new generation of the M5, and the M5 Touring wagon will return to the lineup. A prototype for the wagon has been spotted for the first time, though it isn't clear if the vehicle will make it to the U.S. The M5 sedan should arrive here next year.
Lamborghini will use next week's 2023 Monterey Car Week to roll out a prototype of its electric vehicle due in 2028. Lamborghini's first EV won't be a supercar or EV but a 2+2 grand tourer serving as a fourth model line for the brand.
General Motors plans to equip all of its Ultium-based EVs with bidirectional charging capability by the 2026 model year. It will allow owners to use their vehicles to power their homes during blackouts or during peak usage rates when electricity prices are at their highest.
