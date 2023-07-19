When Porsche revealed its updated 2024 Cayenne range during April's 2023 Shanghai auto show, noticeably missing was the Turbo S E-Hybrid grade which in its current form develops a peak 680 hp.

Instead, the range-topper was the Turbo GT, which is offered exclusively with the Cayenne Coupe body style and a peak output of 650 hp.

YouTube channel ThomasGeigerCar (via Motor1) reported on Wednesday that a successor to the Turbo S E-Hybrid is planned, primarily for markets where the Turbo GT falls foul of emissions rules, such as Europe. It isn't clear whether the newcomer will reach the U.S., which is receiving the Turbo GT.

The successor model utilizes the Cayenne Coupe body style like the Turbo GT and will generate more than 690 hp from a 4.0-liter V-8 and electric motor combination, and reach a top speed of more than 186 mph, according to ThomasGeigerCar.

It will also reportedly come with a pure electric range of 62 miles, likely on the WLTP test cycle used in the EU. That should still measure higher than the current Turbo S E-Hybrid's paltry 15 miles, when measured by the EPA.

It's a safe bet a version of this powertrain will also end up in the plug-in hybrid Lamborghini Urus due in the first half of 2024, as the Cayenne and Urus are twins under the skin.

The 2024 Cayenne range is currently available to order. Deliveries start later this summer.

The changes made will help keep the popular mid-size SUV fresh until the arrival of an electric fourth-generation Cayenne around 2026.