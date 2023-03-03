Lamborghini last year launched its final car powered solely by an internal-combustion engine in the form of the Huracán Sterrato. It means all future models from the Raging Bull will be electrified, starting with plug-in hybrids and eventually moving to electric vehicles.

The first plug-in hybrid from Lamborghini will be an Aventador successor, which we'll see later this month. It will be followed later this year or early next by a plug-in hybrid Urus, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

Warning stickers on the prototype reveal it as an electrified model, and there's no missing the cover for a likely charging port on the driver's side rear fender. The fuel filler cap is located in its regular position on the passenger's side rear fender.

The Urus, which is Lamborghini's most popular model, was just updated last year to Urus S guise. A sportier Urus Performante was also added at this time.

2024 Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The Urus plug-in hybrid looks different to those other variants. There's a unique front fascia, plus a new hood which at this point looks to be devoid of vents. The internals of the headlights are also new and are likely Volkswagen Group's next-generation matrix LED design which promises to be brighter and more precise than the current technology.

It isn't clear what Lamborghini has planned for the powertrain. A likely bet is the Urus' current twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor. Expect the electric motor to be integrated with the transmission, just like in the plug-in hybrid versions of the related Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Volkswagen Touareg.

With the aid of an electric motor, the Urus plug-in hybrid may become the most powerful variant in the Urus lineup, a title currently held by the 567-hp Urus Performante. A small electric range should also be possible, to enable the Urus to travel in cities that place restrictions on vehicles without electric or low-emission modes.

A version of the Urus' V-8 plug-in hybrid system is expected to power the Huracán successor, a car that is expected to arrive before the end of 2024.