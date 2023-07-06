Toyota has posted the first photos of a new Land Cruiser bound for U.S. showrooms. It isn't the 300-series Land Cruiser that's been on sale elsewhere since 2022, though. Instead, the U.S. is set to receive Toyota's version of the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX, which in other markets will use the Land Cruiser Prado name.

Formula 1 organizers have published the calendar for the 2024 season and there are a record 24 races present. Five of those races will take place in North America, including three in the U.S. and one each in Canada and Mexico.

Stellantis is working on four modular EV platforms and the first of these, the STLA Medium, will spawn its first vehicle around the end of the year. Stellantis has confirmed the platform will deliver a range of up to 370 miles and outputs as high as 382 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

US-bound Toyota Land Cruiser teased

2024 F1 calendar revealed with record 24 races

Stellantis provides first details on STLA Medium EV platform

Nissan Ariya vs. VW ID.4: Compare Electric Cars

2024 Renault 5 spy shots

French postal vans will test Michelin airless tires

Review: 2024 Aston Martin DB12 flaunts power, poise, and prowess

Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevy Tahoe: Compare Large SUVs

Mystery Alfa Romeo teased for August 30 debut

GM acquires more smarts for EV battery health