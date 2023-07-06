The Renault 5 of the 1970s, sold in the U.S. as the Le Car, is about to make a return as an electric vehicle.

Renault previewed the modern 5 two years ago with the 5 Prototype concept and now the first prototype for the production version has been spotted.

The modern 5 is scheduled to go on sale in markets where Renault operates in 2024, meaning a debut late this year or early next is a strong possibility.

A high-performance version developed by Alpine will also be available from next year as the A290. Alpine, which plans a U.S. launch in 2027, previewed the A290 in May with a concept.

Renault 5 Prototype

The production 5 appears to closely match the design of the 5 Prototype concept. The flat sides, flared wheel arches, and tilted C-pillar are all there. Even the wheels are a match, which isn't usually the case for a concept's transition to production.

Renault never showed the interior of the 5 Prototype but said it featured a freestanding glass display for different vehicle functions. Look for the familiar digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment hub to feature in the production model.

The platform is the CMF-B EV from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. The modular platform has been developed for subcompact and compact EVs and will also end up in a Nissan Micra successor. Renault hasn't mentioned any specifications but at least two battery sizes are thought to be coming.

The 5 isn't the only iconic nameplate Renault plans to revive for the electric era. At the 2022 Paris auto show, Renault unveiled a concept for pint-size off-roader that previews a modern 4.