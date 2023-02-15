Mini has been selling an electric version of the Hardtop for a number of years, and now the car's powertrain has been added to the Convertible. Just 999 examples of the electric Convertible are destined to be built, at least for this generation, and they're all earmarked for Europe.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has revealed its 2023 Formula 1 race car, and the new contender marks a return to a black livery. This time there's a performance angle, as the car is mostly black due to its carbon-fiber body being left unpainted to help save weight.

The White House has laid out the rules for companies seeking a piece of the federal government's $7.5 billion investment in charging infrastructure, and in doing so has confirmed that Tesla will help the cause by opening up 7,500 of its chargers to EVs from other brands.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible enters limited production

2023 Mercedes F1 car marks return to black livery

Tesla to open US charging network to rivals, aim for piece of $7.5B federal pie

2023 Toyota 4Runner review

EU lawmakers approve rule requiring zero CO2 from new cars by 2035

What are LFP batteries and why will some Ford EVs soon have them?

McLaren updates its 720S GT3 race car

2023 Honda HR-V review

Golf name reportedly an option for Volkswagen's smallest EV

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid recalled over stalling issue