The limited-edition Bentley Batur coupe has 3D-printed gold interior trim pieces, which Bentley claims is an auto industry first.

Revealed in August as a follow-up to 2020's Bacalar convertible, the Batur will have up to 210 grams of 18-carat gold throughout its interior. The option adds 3D-printed gold to the "Charisma Dial" drive mode selector, as well as on the vent controls and a steering-wheel insert.

Bentley 3D printing facility

Bentley worked with British goldsmith Cooksongold to develop the 3D-printing process, in which 100% recycled gold jewelry is ground into a fine powder for printing. That step involves gradually adding material layer by layer until a complete part is produced, using CAD drawings as a guide. Bentley aims to continue using 3D printing to make bespoke parts, allowing for a greater degree of personalization.

After the 3D-printing process, the parts are then hand finished by jewelers and hallmarked. Each receives a hallmark certifying the authenticity of the gold. All parts have been manufactured in 2022, so they also receive the Jubilee hallmark, celebrating the Platinum Jubilee year of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Bentley Batur by Mulliner

The Batur is based on the Bentley Continental GT Speed, but with styling that previews future electric models scheduled to launch from 2025. The car also sports a more powerful version of Bentley's familiar twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12. With 730 hp and 740 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Batur is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever.

Production is limited to 18 cars, all of which have been spoken for despite an estimated $1.95 million price tag. The Batur is now undergoing testing, with customer deliveries targeted for mid-2023.