Lotus is expanding beyond the world of lightweight sports cars by launching more mainstream vehicles, starting with an electric SUV known as the Eletre that made its world debut in early 2022.

The Eletre, whose name in some eastern European dialects means “coming to life,” started sales in China in March. It goes on sale in Europe this summer, and Lotus has previously said a U.S. arrival is scheduled to take place in 2024.

Pricing in Europe starts at 95,990 euros (approximately $105,00). Pricing for the U.S. will be announced closer to the local launch.

Lotus currently offers three grades: a base Eletre, a mid-range Eletre S, and the range-topping Eletre R. The base and S grades share a powertrain, in this case a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with a single-speed transmission and a peak of 603 hp. The Eletre R features a 2-speed transmission and a peak of 905 hp. The extra power and gearing help the R model sprint to 62 mph from rest in 2.95 seconds and reach a top speed of 165 mph. The base and S grades deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

The sole battery offered in the Eletre is a 112-kwh unit that Lotus said can be charged from 10-80% in 20 minutes when using a DC fast charger with support for 350-kw charging. Lotus quotes a maximum range of 373 miles for the base and S grades and 304 miles for the R, calculated using the WLTP test cycle used overseas. Expect lower figures when measured using the stricter EPA cycle.

The Eletre is based on a modular EV platform called Electric Premium Architecture (previously Evolution), and it's a lot bigger than fans might expect. Measuring in at 200.9 inches, the Eletre is longer than a Range Rover and close in length to some full-size luxury sedans. The curb weight for the lightest version is 5,490 pounds, which is similar to the weight of a Tesla Model X. Lotus looked to minimize weight by taking a multi-material approach to the body construction.

Lotus Eletre

Standard features in the Eletre include active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active grille shutters, 22-inch wheels, wireless charging for mobile devices, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 15.1-inch infotainment screen (with Lotus' own Lotus Hyper OS operating system), and a 15-speaker (23-speaker available) KEF audio system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. Five seats are standard, but a four-seat option is available. A head-up display with augmented reality is also available.

Upgrading to the Eletre R doesn't only add more power. This grade also brings active roll bars, rear-wheel steering, carbon-fiber components, and Pirelli P Zero performance tires. It also adds a unique Track mode to the existing Tour, Range, Sport, Off-Road, and Individual modes of the Eletre's standard drive mode selector. Switching to Track mode will reduce the ride height, sharpen the powertrain response, and raise the threshold for electronic stability control system's intervention.

Lotus Eletre Lotus Eletre Lotus Eletre

Lotus also fits the Eletre with a suite of sensors including four lidar units, which the automaker said will enable self-driving capability when the technology and market regulations are ready. Lotus also said it is developing a self-driving mode for famous racetracks, including Germany's Nürburgring. This way novice drivers can experience what a lap driven by a professional racer is like.

Production of the Eletre is handled by Lotus' EV division, Lotus Technology, at a plant in Wuhan, China. The same plant will build additional Lotus lifestyle models including a sedan and smaller SUV, both of which will share the Eletre's EPA platform. The sedan, code-named Type 133, has been spotted testing and is slated for a debut later this year.