Toyota is planning to build a new eight-seat SUV in the U.S. and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV is thought to be closely related to the current Highlander, and may even go by the name Grand Highlander. A Lexus twin is also coming, perhaps under the TX name.

Ford's F-150 Lightning is quicker than originally promised. The Blue Oval has confirmed the F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery will sprint from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. That's more than half a second quicker than previously claimed.

Another Ford in the headlines today is the updated Escape. There's fresh styling and technology, as well as a new ST-Line grade. The new grade brings some sporty styling, but little in the way of performance mods.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander spy shots

Ford F-150 Lightning quicker than originally advertised

2023 Ford Escape arrives with fresh look, ST-Line grade

2023 Toyota Crown review

Volvo previews EX90's user interface

U.S.-made Bosch EV motors are going into Rivian trucks

2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including revised F Sport packages

2023 Ford Maverick review

Shanghai picked for first Maybach Atelier

Toyota reportedly pauses future EVs, ponders stronger shift to them